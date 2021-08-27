Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 11:24

ESB acquires UK energy retailer So Energy Limited

The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months
ESB acquires UK energy retailer So Energy Limited

James Cox

ESB has acquired a UK energy supplier, So Energy, to enhance its position in the UK retail market and continue its commitment to delivering “clean, secure, and affordable energy” to customers.

The merger of So Energy and ESB Energy (ESB’s UK retail brand) will result in a business serving more than 300,000 customers, with the company continuing to trade as So Energy with ESB retaining 75 per cent of the new combined entity.

ESB has operated in the UK for nearly 30 years, investing more than €2 billion in generation assets including wind and solar while also providing EV charging infrastructure in London, Coventry and Birmingham.

In 2018, the company entered the competitive energy retail market with the launch of ESB Energy and rollout of green tariffs and focus on customer solutions and offerings.

Commenting on the merger, Marguerite Sayers, executive director, customer solutions at ESB, said: “The merger with So Energy is another significant milestone in our UK business, while further enhancing our customer offering and growth potential. So Energy’s customer centricity and commitment to a low-carbon future mirrors our strategy and it is our intention to build on that success. We are really looking forward to integrating with and building a bright future with the So Energy team.”

So Energy is a green energy retailer based in Chiswick, London. It was founded in 2015 by Simon Oscroft and Charlie Davies, both former Macquarie energy traders, as a disruptive challenger in the UK’s energy retail market.

The merger is expected to be completed in the coming months.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after arson incident in Dundalk Gardaí appeal for witnesses after arson incident in Dundalk
Irish evacuation mission ends as 75 citizens or residents remain in Kabul Irish evacuation mission ends as 75 citizens or residents remain in Kabul
Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead
President Higgins urges leaders to fix ‘broken’ world as Macron visit ends

President Higgins urges leaders to fix ‘broken’ world as Macron visit ends

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more