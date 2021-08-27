Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 09:18

Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead

Ministers are believed to be considering a number of proposals including designating the festival as a pilot event, and only allowing vaccinated people attend
Ministers considering proposals for Electric Picnic to go ahead

James Cox

Work is ongoing to find a way to hold Electric Picnic next month.

Ministers are believed to be considering a number of proposals including designating the festival as a pilot event, and only allowing vaccinated people attend.

Laois County Council rejected permission for the event last month.

Music and Entertainment Association spokesperson Matt McGranahan says musicians not working at Electric Picnic must also return to work.

Festival

Mr McGranahan told Newstalk: “That's 3,000 workers for that weekend, the run-up to it and during the course of the festival. We think very meaningful, and simple, steps can happen immediately under current restrictions and current guidelines for a cohort of workers, roughly the same amount, to get back working on a weekly basis.”

Meanwhile, a Fine Gael senator and former Cabinet minister has said Electric Picnic festival should be able to go ahead.

Regina Doherty, a former minister for employment affairs and social protection, said on Thursday: “It should go ahead, because people want to get their lives back.”

Laois County Council said on Wednesday that it cannot revisit or reconsider its decision to refuse a licence for the music festival this year.

Public health

Earlier this week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he would have no public health concerns if Electric Picnic took place with only vaccinated people in attendance.

Ministers have so far declined to comment on whether or not the music and arts event should go ahead.

More in this section

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after arson incident in Dundalk Gardaí appeal for witnesses after arson incident in Dundalk
Days of sunny weather appear numbered as today the warmest of August Days of sunny weather appear numbered as today the warmest of August
Macron: New trial for Ian Bailey could be held in France Macron: New trial for Ian Bailey could be held in France
Irish evacuation mission ends as 75 citizens or residents remain in Kabul

Irish evacuation mission ends as 75 citizens or residents remain in Kabul

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more