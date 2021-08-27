Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 08:47

Paralympics Day 3: Róisín Ní Riain in final, Ronan Grimes misses out on bronze

There are a number of Irish athletes in action on day three of the Paralympics in Tokyo.
James Cox

In cycling, Ronan Grimes narrowly missed out on winning Team Ireland's second medal after Ellen Keane's swimming gold yesterday.

He missed out on a bronze medal by an agonising 1.394 seconds after clocking a personal best of 4.37.001.

In track, Richael Timothy set the latest Irish PB as she finished 10th in the C1-3 500m time trial, in a time of 42.485.

Róisín Ní Riain is competing in another final today. The 16-year-old will take part in the S13 400m freestyle final at 11.43am.

Colin Judge lost his last-16 table tennis match to Russia’s Vladimir Toporkov.

Kerrie Leonard is currently in 18th place in the women’s individual compound open competition.

In equestrian, Michael Murphy is up in the Grade I individual test at 8am while Kate Kerr-Horan begins her Games at 11.14am in the Grade III individual test.

