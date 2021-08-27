Fri, 27 Aug, 2021 - 07:07

Over-12s eligible for Covid vaccine from this weekend

The HSE is extending walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres for children aged 12 to 15
James Cox

The HSE is extending walk-in Covid-19 vaccination centres for children aged 12 to 15.

Parents and legal guardians can bring their children aged 12 and over to their local walk-in clinic this weekend to get an mRNA vaccine.

The health authority says it's keen to ensure people have the best possible access to vaccination for their children, with schools returning after the summer break.

These clinics are open to anyone in Ireland aged 12 or over who is not yet vaccinated and people can find their local clinic on HSE.ie

