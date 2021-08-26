Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 18:50

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after arson incident in Dundalk

Officers were alerted to a house on fire at around 1.55am on Monday
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after an arson incident involving a house fire in Dundalk.

Officers were alerted to a house on fire in the Rockfield Manor area of Dundalk, Co Louth at around 1.55am on Monday.

The fire was extinguished by local fire services. No injuries were reported, although the house was significantly damaged.

Gardaí said the scene was preserved for technical examination by local scenes of crime officers, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Officers in Dundalk are now appealing for any witnesses to this incident and for anyone with information to come forward.

In particular, gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity of Hoey's Lane between 1am and 2am and Mill Lane between 1.50am and 3am and observed a silver saloon car to make contact with them.

Any road users who may have camera footage and who were travelling in these areas at these times are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Those with information can contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

