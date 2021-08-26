Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 17:31

Covid: 1,866 new cases as ICU numbers at highest since April

Another 1,550 cases were also confirmed on Thursday in Northern Ireland
A further 1,866 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the Republic on Thursday.

There were 331 Covid-19 patients hospitalised as of this morning, with 61 in intensive care units (ICU).

The country's chief medical officer, Dr Tony Holohan, said the number of those receiving care in ICU was at its highest since April.

"This evening, 61 people with Covid-19 are receiving critical care in hospital. That is the highest number since April 3rd this year," he said.

"Critical care is our last line of defence against Covid-19 and I know this figure will concern many of us. There are however many other ways we can protect ourselves and our loved ones from severe outcomes.

"Vaccination remains our best means of protection against Covid-19. The vaccines available in Ireland are very safe and effective against Covid-19," Dr Holohan continued.

"There are still some people who haven’t yet taken up the opportunity of vaccination or, who have delayed receiving a second dose for various reasons. I strongly encourage anyone who is in this position to ensure they get fully vaccinated as soon as possible in order to best protect themselves and those around them."

Meanwhile, there have been a further four deaths of patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

The latest figures bring the toll from the start of the pandemic in the region to 2,332.

The Department of Health said there have also been 1,550 new confirmed cases in the last 24-hour reporting period.

On Thursday morning there were 376 Covid-positive patients in hospital in the region, with 41 in intensive care.

