Thu, 26 Aug, 2021 - 11:01

Electric Picnic should go ahead, says Fine Gael senator

Regina Doherty, a former minister, has criticised the approach taken by health officials and the Government.
Electric Picnic should go ahead, says Fine Gael senator

By Dominic McGrath, PA

A Fine Gael senator and former Cabinet minister has said Electric Picnic festival should be able to go ahead.

Regina Doherty, a former minister for employment affairs and social protection, said on Thursday: “It should go ahead, because people want to get their lives back.”

Laois County Council said on Wednesday that it cannot revisit or reconsider its decision to refuse a licence for the music festival this year.

Earlier this week, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said he would have no public health concerns if Electric Picnic took place with only vaccinated people in attendance.

Ministers have so far declined to comment on whether or not the music and arts event should go ahead.

 

Ms Doherty was critical of the approach taken by health officials and the Government.

“It should go ahead, because people want to get their lives back,” she said.

“What’s being lost in the conversation is that 37,000 people haven’t worked for 500 days.

“It’s a real shame that the conversation or question wasn’t asked by Cabinet ministers weeks ago, instead of finding ourselves down to the absolute wire.

“We had a senior female Cabinet minister literally begging in the media to attend a meeting so that proposals she had on this very area could be discussed and aired.

“People should be embarrassed by that.”

Minister for Culture Catherine Martin was due to meet representatives from the live music industry on Wednesday, but this has now been moved to Monday, to allow the Taoiseach and the Tanaiste to attend.

Ms Doherty said the live music industry deserves clarity.

“This is not normal times and these are not normal circumstances and those 37,000 people deserve to have that question answered,” she told Newstalk.

On Wednesday, Dr Holohan said: “While we have increasing levels of vaccination across the population, we continue to have significant concerns over the Delta variant and the increase in incidence of disease across a range of factors. Unfortunately, this variant is still circulating widely.

“Over 70 per cent of cases are in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people, and we are seeing high incidence of Covid-19 in adults and teenagers aged 16-29.

“If you haven’t yet registered for your vaccine or have delayed receiving your second dose, please do so as soon as possible.”

More in this section

Teacher jailed for having sex with student formally struck off teaching register Teacher jailed for having sex with student formally struck off teaching register
Covid: 2,051 new cases, 18 deaths in past week Covid: 2,051 new cases, 18 deaths in past week
Minister examining whether Afghan family reunification system can be expanded Minister examining whether Afghan family reunification system can be expanded
Europe experienced hottest year on record in 2020, climate report shows

Europe experienced hottest year on record in 2020, climate report shows

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more