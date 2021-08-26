Paralympics: Two Irish swimmers in finals

James Cox

Two Irish swimmers will compete in finals at the Paralympics in Tokyo today.

At 11.12am (Irish time), Róisín Ní Riain will be competing while Ellen Keane's race starts at 11.40am.

Dubliner Keane swam the quickest race of her life to win her SB8 100m breaststroke heat.

We’ve got news that will get your Thursday morning off to a perfect start 🇮🇪



Ellen Keane and Róisín Ní Riain will feature in finals on Day 2️⃣ of #Tokyo2020 🗼



Róisín Ní Riain ➡️ 11:12 (🇮🇪) | 19:12 (🇯🇵)



Ellen Keane ➡️ 11:40 (🇮🇪) | 19:40 (🇯🇵) #TheNextLevel | #TeamIreland pic.twitter.com/dGdlTyZmJN — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) August 26, 2021

“The heat was fun,” she said. “I just wanted to get in and swim fast and that’s what I did. Tonight, though, the girls that I swim against are world class so anything can happen tonight in the final.”

Ní Riaian (16) swam a personal best of 1:09.23 to finish in third in her heat and qualify for the final.

She said: “I’m happy with it, I think it’s the fastest I’ve ever been. It’s a PB, and that’s always good and hopefully I can improve on that this evening.”