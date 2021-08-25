French president Emmanuel Macron to make first Irish visit on Thursday

James Ward, PA

French president Emmanuel Macron is to make his first official visit to Ireland on Thursday.

Mr Macron is to undertake a one-day tour of Dublin, and will meet with President Michael D Higgins and Taoiseach Micheál Martin, as well as visiting Trinity College and the Guinness Enterprise Centre.

It fulfils part of an election pledge by Mr Macron to visit all 27 EU member states, with Ireland one of only four countries yet to be crossed off his list.

A trip to the Phoenix Park is first up on his itinerary, with Mr Macron set to meet with Mr Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin in the morning for what is being billed as an academic discussion.

Next the French president will meet with the Taoiseach for lunch at Government Buildings, where Brexit, the future of the EU, Covid-19 and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan are expected to be on the agenda.

Áras an Uachtaráin (Niall Carson/PA)

The two leaders will host a joint press conference following the lunch.

Following this, Mr Macron will visit Trinity College, taking in the Long Room Library, before engaging students in conversation on a series of topics.

He will then head to the Guinness Enterprise Centre where he will meet with Irish and French entrepreneurs based in the facility and discuss the impact the centre has had on the development of the local area.

Finally, Mr Macron is set to return to Aras an Uachtaráin, where the President will host a reception in his honour.