Teaching ban for former principal jailed for stealing school funds

Aodhan O'Faolain

The President of the High Court has formally confirmed a recommendation that a former principal convicted of stealing €200,000 from his own school be struck off the teaching register.

High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine said the court was satisfied to approve the sanction on Fionbar Ó Baoill (also known as Finbar Boyle) who was jailed for 15 months after he admitted taking the money.

The application to strike off the former principal of Kilnaleck National School in Co Cavan, and had previously resided in Ballybofey, Co Donegal, was made to the court on behalf of the Teaching Council.

Arising out of his conviction and subsequent investigation into Ó Baoill's professional conduct by a disciplinary committee it was recommended by the council that he be struck off the teaching register.

Teaching ban

It was also recommended by the Council, which regulates the profession in Ireland, that he be prevented from reapplying to be included on the register for a minimum period of 15 years.

The council applied to the High Court on Wednesday to have its recommended sanction confirmed.

Ms Justice Irvine said that the sanction was both proportionate, appropriate, and that all relevant mitigating and aggravating circumstances had been taken into account,

In all the circumstances the Judge said the court could see no reason not to confirm the recommended sanction.

The Teaching Council's application was not opposed and O'Baoill was not present nor represented during the proceedings.

Suspended sentence

The court heard that Ó Baoill was convicted at Cavan Circuit Criminal Court in 2018 of stealing funds totalling €204,000 from his own school and the Department of Social Protection between 2007 and 2012.

He was given a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to five counts of theft and two counts of forgery.

That was appealed by the DPP to the Court of Appeal on the ground that the sentence was unduly lenient.

The COA agreed, and imposed a jail term of 15 months on Ó Baoill, which has been served.

Meals and golf

Ms Justice Irvine noted that Ó Baoill used the stolen money for meals in restaurants, golf equipment and weekends away.

He had admitted his guilty, expressed his regret and had repaid some 25,000 of the money stolen, and had health problems Ms Justice Irvine.

Following an application by JP McDowell for the Teaching Council the President said she was prepared to make an order notifying the Teaching council's equivalents in Northern Ireland, England, Wales, and Scotland of its decision regarding O'Baoil.

Such an order was required following the UK's decision to leave the European Union Mr McDowell said.