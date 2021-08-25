Man shot in leg in ‘brutal attack’ in Co Antrim

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A man has been shot in the leg in what police have described as a “brutal attack” in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information following the incident in the Knockenagh Avenue area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday evening.

PSNI Detective Inspector Kerry Brennan said: “At approximately 10pm, a report was received that a man in his 20s had received a gunshot wound to the leg.

“This was a brutal attack.

Man injured in shooting incident in Newtownabbey pic.twitter.com/307M93CRfv — Police Service NI (@PoliceServiceNI) August 24, 2021

“Nothing gives these people the right to violate the human rights of people, and their actions should be condemned by all.

“Those who are involved in these attacks do not represent the interests of this community, nor do they contribute anything to it. They do it to try and exert influence, or gain control of those they claim to represent.

“No-one has the right to violate the rights of others.”

She added: “Our investigation is under way and we are working to establish a motive for this horrific attack.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may have any information in relation to it, to call 101 quoting the reference number 1895 of 24/08/21.”