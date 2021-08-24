Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 17:23

Pedestrianisation of Dublin streets extended to end of September, council confirms

The scheme on Parliament Street and Capel Street has been extended to September 26th.
Dublin City Council have confirmed the pedestrianisation of Capel St and Parliament St will be extended to September 26th.

Earlier, the council announced its decision to end the traffic-free initiative this weekend, drawing criticism from business owners and officials.

The scheme saw the streets closed to traffic from Friday to Sunday for the past 11 weeks to allow businesses greater room to offer outdoor dining.

The council said over 300,000 people visited the area during that period.

Following calls for the initiative to be extended, the council released a statement on Tuesday confirming the extension "following representations by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Alison Gilliland, and her fellow councillors".

A comment from Ms Gilliland included in the statement said: "This trial has been hugely successful so far. It makes perfect sense for it to continue until the end of September."

The council said a period of public consultation to get the views of people regarding the scheme will begin on August 30th and the council will also specifically engage with residents and businesses in the area on the matter.

