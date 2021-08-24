Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 16:16

Derry GP investigated over Covid-19 vaccine comments

Dr Anne McCloskey said she stands by her comments expressing concern over young people being vaccinated.
By Rebecca Black, PA

A Derry GP is being investigated over comments she made about the Covid-19 vaccine.

Dr Anne McCloskey expressed concerns about young people being given the vaccine.

In a video posted online on Sunday, she made a number of claims including that there is not enough evidence that it is safe for young people to be vaccinated.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) said it has ordered an investigation after receiving complaints about the comments.

“We can confirm that the HSCB is carrying out an urgent investigation into the comments/views expressed by Dr McCloskey on social media and WUC (Western Urgent Care) is currently progressing with its own separate investigations and internal processes in relation to the matter,” the board said in a statement.

In an interview with the BBC, Dr McCloskey said she stands by her comments.

