Handbag snatcher ordered to weed parents' garden to avoid criminal conviction

Tom Tuite

A youth caught snatching a woman’s handbag in Dublin has to use green fingers to avoid a criminal conviction and a sentence.

Judge John Lindsay ordered the youth to bring €100 to court, but he has to repay his parents by pulling weeds and gardening.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court to theft and obstructing gardaí on a date in May.

The court heard he snatched the woman’s handbag valued €45 at St Stephen’s Green and took off on foot. However, she gave chase and caught him on at Kildare Street and her bag was returned.

The teenager resisted arrest when gardai arrived by trying to flee.

He was accompanied to court hearing by his parents.

The judge heard the teenager was from a supportive family, but he began hanging around with a bad group of friends. Peer pressure from them had been detrimental, counsel said.

However, the boy had remained in school and has got involved in activities in his community and playing music.

He had no prior criminal convictions.

Judge Lindsay asked if a charity contribution of €100 could be brought to court and the parents agreed. He also asked if the family had a garden to which the boy said “yes”.

He told the youth he must pay his parents back by cutting grass and weeding.

The case was adjourned and he was told the case would be struck out if he complies.

Noting the teen’s address, the judge said “I’ll find it” and “I will be around to inspect the garden”.