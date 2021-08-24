Covid: 1,571 new cases confirmed, young people 'dominate' infections

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 1,571 new cases of Covid as of midnight on Monday.

On Tuesday morning, 307 patients with the virus were in hospital, 55 of whom were being treated in ICU.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Professor Philip Nolan said incidence rates have increased throughout the country.

The State's national 14-day incidence is now 526 cases per 100,000, with Prof Nolan noting that younger people, aged 16-29 "dominate case counts". He added that many of this age group are not fully vaccinated yet.

On average, we have reported 1,814 confirmed cases of #COVID19 per day for the last 5 days. Our 14-day incidence is now 526 per 100,000 population. This is an extremely high incidence of disease circulating in our communities. — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) August 24, 2021

He stressed a person does not have the full protection of their vaccine until 1-2 weeks after their second jab, depending on what vaccine they received. Prof Nolan added over 70 per cent of cases recorded are among people who are not yet vaccinated/fully vaccinated.

Prof Nolan said they are expecting to see case counts "slowly plateau towards a peak some time in September", however, he added: "What we don't know is how big that peak will be".

While said although there has been a high level of uptake of the vaccine, with over 90 per cent of the eligible population having received at least one dose, he said it will take "4-6 weeks to reach maximum population protection" when a higher number of people have received their second dose and their one/two-week post-jab interval has passed.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan confirmed Nphet is due to provide Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly with an update regarding the current outlook of the disease in the State and their recommendations as to Covid restrictions for the coming months.

Mr Donnelly will then bring Nphet's recommendations to the Cabinet for discussion before the Government publishes an updated roadmap for the easing of restrictions, which is expected next week.