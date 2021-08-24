Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 13:47

Man in 80s arrested over attempted murder after arson attack

Police have appealed for information about the incident in Co Down.
Man in 80s arrested over attempted murder after arson attack

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have arrested a man in his 80s on suspicion of attempted murder after a property was set alight in Co Down.

Police have appealed for information over the incident at a house in Annalong.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report just after 9pm on Saturday night August 21, that a man had set fire to a property in the Glassdrumman Road area of the village.

“He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

“A man was taken to hospital, where he remains receiving treatment to injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the Glassdrumman Road area around the time, or who may have any information that could assist our inquiries, to contact 101.”

More in this section

Funeral held for Dublin councillor and homeless activist Anthony Flynn Funeral held for Dublin councillor and homeless activist Anthony Flynn
Each college to decide how to hold lectures safely, says minister Each college to decide how to hold lectures safely, says minister
Dublin City Council criticised for ending pedestrianisation of two streets Dublin City Council criticised for ending pedestrianisation of two streets
Not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Kabul by end of August – Coveney

Not all Irish citizens may be evacuated from Kabul by end of August – Coveney

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more