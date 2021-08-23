First Afghan refugees arrive this evening as Irish special forces dispatched to Kabul

The first Afghan refugees to be accepted into the State after the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan will arrive into Dublin this evening, as Irish special forces will meanwhile travel to Kabul to evacuate Irish citizens.

The Irish Times has learned that “fewer than 10” Afghan refugees are due to arrive into Dublin Airport on Monday evening on board a commercial flight.

More will arrive in the coming days, a Government spokeswoman said.

It is understood the first groups to arrive will largely be made up of Afghan staff from the European External Action Service – the EU’s diplomatic service – and will include finance workers, logisticians, programme officers, secretaries, guards and cleaners.

A Government source last week indicated that most of the Afghan arrivals would be accommodated in Emergency Reception and Orientation Centres (EROC) in Clonea in Co Waterford, Ballaghaderreen in Co Roscommon and Mosney in Co Meath where there is space available.

Special forces dispatched

Meanwhile, the Government is to deploy military special forces to Afghanistan on Monday evening or the early hours of Tuesday morning to assist in the evacuation of Irish citizens.

The Irish Times reports that the mission will comprise nine members of the elite Army Ranger Wing and two senior Department of Foreign Affairs officials.

The team is expected to fly to Paris, France, then onto the Afghan capital on a French military transport.

The team will then be based in Kabul’s main airport, Hamid Karzai International Airport, where it will coordinate the repatriation of the 36 remaining Irish citizens in the country.

Officials have described the mission as limited and short-term, lasting for a few days, and said it will focus on liaising with other country’s militaries to secure seats on aircraft for Irish people.

An announcement from Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney is expected this evening, with the Minister currently in Ukraine to open a new Irish embassy there.

To date, 10 Irish people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in small groups with the assistance of other air forces, including two people evacuated on Monday.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that the situation “remains volatile”.