Ireland to enjoy 25 degree heat and sunshine this week

Temperatures will hit 25 degrees Celsius in Ireland in the coming days following last week's thunder and rain, forecasters say.

The country will bask in periods of warm sunshine as an area of high pressure remains close to Ireland, according to Met Eíreann.

Maximum temperatures will range between 20 to 25 degrees, warmest in the west. An easterly breeze will keep things a little cooler along the east coast.

Met Éireann said rainfall amounts will be well below average, with little or no rainfall expected from Monday to Friday.

Monday began somewhat cloudy, with patches of drizzle and mist in the west, but by the evening it will brighten up in most parts.

Monday night will be dry and clear with temperatures of 11 or 12 degrees. A few patches of fog may return in light easterly breezes, Met Éireann said.

Tuesday is expected to be dry, warm and sunny with high temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees and light easterly winds.

At night, it will be dry and clear with patches of mist and fog and temperatures lowering to about 11 or 12 degrees, Met Éireann said.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be dry, warm and sunny days with light winds.

Temperatures will reach 22 to 25 degrees, while at night it will remain dry and clear throughout.

On Thursday the highest temperatures will be in the southwest as the winds take on the northerly aspect, Met Éireann said.

Early indications suggest that the warm and dry spell of weather will continue into the weekend, though there may be showers at times. Temperatures are predicted to stay in the 20s for most parts of the country at the weekend.

Met Éireann said low pressure will start to have more of an influence as summer ends and we move into autumn, with spells of rain and showers interspersed with some drier periods next week.