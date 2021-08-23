Online safety commissioner and database among suggestions in school bullying report

James Cox

A new report on bullying in Irish schools has recommended the introduction of an online safety commissioner and a national database to report bullying incidents and the steps being taken to address them.

The Joint Committee on Education, Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science today published its report on School Bullying and the Impact on Mental Health.

In the report, the Committee makes a total of 28 recommendations, including 10 key recommendations, which Members believe can be implemented without delay and could have a transformative impact on the whole school community.

Cyberbullying

The Joint Committee met senior academics from the National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre in Dublin City University (DCU) on November 5th, 2020, to discuss the impact of school bullying, including cyberbullying, during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This seminal meeting, was held on the First United Nations International Day against Violence and Bullying at School, including cyberbullying. The compelling oral evidence and background research material demonstrated clearly that school bullying and the resulting impact on mental health is a national issue of concern that warranted examination in a considered and sensitive way.

The Committee sought and received written submissions from a wide range of stakeholders and then met with key stakeholders, including clinical psychologists and child and adolescent mental health experts; relevant unions; school patrons, parent and management bodies; the Ombudsman for Children; the Department of Education; organisations dealing with cyber safety for children and young people; and, most importantly, young people themselves.

Committee Cathaoirleach Deputy Paul Kehoe said: “The quality of the evidence based on comprehensive research findings and the poignant examples of the detrimental effect of bullying on individuals was warmly welcomed by the Committee. Some young people have endured great suffering because of school bullying with short term and long-term consequences of a very serious nature.

“It is not an exaggeration to say that school bullying can affect a person for the rest of their lives. It can affect a person’s ability to lead a full and positive life as they struggle to deal with serious mental health issues and loss of self-esteem and even the belief that they can lead worthy lives. No human being should have to endure this, and immediate action must be to be taken to resolve an issue that reflects badly on the entire nation.

“The Committee also recognised that cyberbullying has increased significantly as an unintended consequence of advances in digital technology. Research shows that the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated this insidious form of bullying. A sustainable resolution will only be found by developing an inclusive and kind culture in school communities that moves beyond intolerance of bullying to a place where positive mental health and student support is an integral part of the ethos of the school.”

The Committee’s key recommendations are: