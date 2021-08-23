Venomous Portuguese Man O'War spotted on Cork beaches

A number of venomous Portuguese Man O'War sea creatures have washed up on beaches in Cork.

Cork County Council Beachguards raised the alarm in a series of Facebook posts, with reports of the creatures on Owenahincha Beach, Garrettstown Beach, and Garrylucas Beach, White Strand.

The Portuguese Man O’War is not a true jellyfish, but is closely related to the jellyfish family and can give a bad sting that is very painful and requires medical treatment – although it is rarely fatal to humans.

According to the Irish Wildlife Trust, the creatures occasionally appear in Irish waters during summertime bouts of good weather and are often referred to by names including “blue-bottle” and the “floating terror”.

⚠️ Just received a report of a Portuguese Man O' War washed up at Garrylucas Beach / White Strand ⚠️ Posted by Cork Co Co Beachguards on Sunday, August 22, 2021

The creatures have a blue-purple colour and tentacles that can be up to 50 metres long.

“They often float in groups of up to 1,000 and appear in Irish waters if south-westerly breezes prevail and carry them from their tropical habitats,” the Irish Wildlife Trust said.

“They can be blown onto beaches and are still capable of stinging while beached and even while dead. Detached tentacles can also sting.”

The discovery of one of the creatures usually means there are others in the vicinity.

Cork County Council Beachguards has said red flags will be flown on beaches where further sightings of the creatures are reported.