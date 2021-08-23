Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 10:55

Six Irish people rescued from Sweden's highest mountain

The hikers did not have the proper equipment of clothing for the mountain
Vivienne Clarke

The president of the Swedish Mountain Rescuers National Organisation, Rickard Svedjesten, has told of how six Irish people were rescued from the highest peak in his country, Kebnekaise, which is within the Arctic circle.

Such rescues were very common at this time of year he told RTÉ radio’s Today show when there was very good weather during the day but cold and windy conditions after dark.

The biggest problem was when people were not prepared. “Bad equipment and bad clothing” contributed to the issue, he said.

The rescue of the Irish party had to be deferred to first light today as conditions had been too cloudy for the rescue helicopter, he explained. The alarm was raised by a phone call from the group.

Phone coverage

There was very good mobile phone coverage throughout Sweden, he said, including on mountain ranges.

“Everybody makes this mistake,” he said of the group who went walking up the mountain without the proper equipment or clothing, one of the party was reported to be dressed in shorts.

People did not always check the weather forecast before going on such outings, he said.

Mr Svedjesten recommended that Irish people check the website of the Irish Mountain Rescue service before attempting any mountain walks or hikes.

Every such trip should start at home by checking equipment, being prepared and letting people know where they were going.

