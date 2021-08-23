Coveney to open Irish embassy in Ukraine

Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will officially open Ireland’s embassy in Ukraine during a visit to the country.

The Minister said the move was part of the Government’s strategy to double Ireland’s footprint on the world stage.

Mr Coveney said: “I am delighted to officially open the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv.

“This marks a new stage in our bilateral relationship with Ukraine, through which we can deepen and widen our bilateral co-operation.

“I am glad also to be part of the international community which has convened to co-ordinate efforts to resolve the long-standing issue of the illegal annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.”

Mr Coveney will also meet his Ukrainian counterpart, foreign minister Dr Dmytro Kuleba, during his visit to Ukraine.

The ministers will discuss a range of issues, including Covid-19 and the current situation in Crimea.

Mr Coveney will also represent the State at the inaugural summit of the International Crimean Platform (ICP).

The ICP has been established to further develop a co-ordinated approach by those in the international community who want to resolve the issue of the occupation of Crimea.

While in Kyiv, Mr Coveney will also take the opportunity to meet with representatives of the Irish community in the country.