Mon, 23 Aug, 2021 - 06:48

Plans for easing of restrictions to proceed despite rising case numbers

A roadmap for the further easing of restrictions is due to be published by the end of the month.
Plans for easing of restrictions to proceed despite rising case numbers

The Cabinet is planning to go ahead with plans to further ease remaining Covid-19 restrictions over the coming months despite concern regarding rising case numbers and hospitalisations in recent weeks.

On Sunday, the Department of Health confirmed 1,688 new cases of the virus, while there were 314 people in hospital, the highest number since March, 59 of whom were being treated in ICU.

According to The Irish Times, the Cabinet will meet on Friday to discuss a new roadmap for the further reopening of the country, including the return of live events, religious services and the return to the workplace.

As approximately 85 per cent of the Irish adult population is now fully vaccinated, a Cabinet source said there is a "strong case" to proceed with the planned easing of restrictions. It is expected the Government will publish the updated roadmap by August 31st.

However, the anticipated peak in cases associated with the Delta variant is causing concern among officials.

Speaking last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “We are concerned about the Delta variant and the increase in numbers. At a meeting last week, the CMO (chief medical officer) articulated that concern along with the Nphet representatives and the CEO of the HSE in terms of the impact on hospitalisations and ICUs.

“So we did anticipate this increase, we anticipate an increase over the next number of weeks. We have not reached the peak of the Delta wave yet, and of course any time the disease is increasing at this rate is a time for concern.”

Despite the concerns, the return of schools will proceed as planned, with some schools reopening from today.

Minister for Health Norma Foley has asked the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) to examine the role antigen testing could play in schools, and also, CO2 monitors will be rolled out in classrooms with a strong emphasis being placed on proper ventilation.

More in this section

'Wonderdog' June survives 180-foot fall from cliffs 'Wonderdog' June survives 180-foot fall from cliffs
Man arrested as gardaí seize €63,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford Man arrested as gardaí seize €63,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford
Explained: What will the return to schools involve with Covid this year? Explained: What will the return to schools involve with Covid this year?
Covid threat 'still very real' says Reid amid concern over Delta surge

Covid threat 'still very real' says Reid amid concern over Delta surge

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"They have given him the tools and confidence on every level" "They have given him the tools and confidence on every level"
Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more