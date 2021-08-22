Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 16:13

Gardaí release teenager without charge after fatal Limerick crash

Meanwhile, the funeral of Myles ‘Miley’ Harty — who died in the collision hours before his wedding — will be held on August 24th
A teenager who was arrested following a fatal car crash in Limerick has been released without charge.

The Irish Examiner reports that gardaí confirmed the man, who was driving the car involved in a single-vehicle accident at Askeaton early yesterday morning, has been released.

A file on the matter is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Meanwhile, the funeral of 20-year-old Myles ‘Miley’ Harty — who died in the collision hours before his wedding — will be held on August 24th at St Mary’s Church in Askeaton.

The bereavement notice posted says that Mr Harty is “very deeply regretted” by his parents Miley and Margaret, his three sisters and one brother, and his fiancée Kate Quilligan.

Collision

Mr Harty died instantly when the car in which he was a front seat passenger left the road and hit a pole at around 1am on Saturday morning.

The teenage driver who was arrested was initially held by gardaí in Limerick on suspicion of having committed an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

A third man, who was a back seat passenger in the car, was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick with what gardaí said were “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Mr Harty’s death brought the number of people killed on Irish roads to seven in just 48 hours, following collisions in Galway and Meath.

