Flat residents evacuated amid deliberate fire in Belfast

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Residents at a block of flats in Belfast had to be evacuated after a pram was set alight in the communal hallway.

Police in Northern Ireland have appealed for information about the incident, in which two people were treated for smoke inhalation.

The incident, which police are treating as arson, occurred in the Woodvale Road area of north Belfast shortly after 5.30am on Sunday.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a pram was set alight in a communal hallway of a block of flats in the area.

“All of the occupants inside the property were evacuated by colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service, with two occupants treated for smoke inhalation following the incident.

“Smoke and fire damage was also reported to the property, as a result of the fire.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire, which is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and we are asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us.”