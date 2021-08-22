Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 12:44

'Wonderdog' June survives 180-foot fall from cliffs

Coast Guard crew member Kevin Barr risked his own personal safety and swam in to where the dog was perched on a rocky ledge
Stephen Maguire

A sheepdog fell a staggering 180 feet down a cliff in Co Donegal but survived after rescuers came to her aid.

June the sheepdog was rounding up sheep at around 6.30pm on Saturday evening with her owner Pauric Doherty near cliffs at Pollan Bay, Ballyliffen on the Inishowen Peninsula.

June made a wide pass and went too far, falling more than 60 metres off the cliff and into the sea below.

Mr Doherty could hear the dog barking but was unable to get to her.

He contacted Malin Head Coast Guard, who paged the Greencastle team.

When the Greencastle team arrived on the scene at Pollan beach, they launched their 4.5 metre inflatable rescue boat and travelled approximately one kilometre to where Mr Doherty was standing on the top of the cliff.

"June was unharmed and was delighted to get the boat ride to be reunited with her owner on the beach." Photo: Provided by Joe Boland/North West Newspix.

He guided the boat crew to where the "wonderdog" was barking and the boat team got as close to the rocky gully as they could.

Crew member Kevin Barr then risked his own personal safety and swam in to where the dog was perched on a rocky ledge.

Mr Barr managed to lift the terrified and stranded collie into his arms, and the two were pulled back to the boat by the other crew members.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat crew said: "June was unharmed and was delighted to get the boat ride to be reunited with her owner on the beach. It was a lucky escape after such a huge fall.

"We would like to thank Pauric and his family for making the correct decision in calling Malin Head Coast Guard to ask for assistance."

