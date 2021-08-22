Sun, 22 Aug, 2021 - 11:27

North's health minister encouraged by success of 'Big Jab Weekend'

Mass vaccination centres are open in Northern Ireland offering first doses of a Covid vaccine to any adult on a walk-in basis
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Northern Ireland's health minister Robin Swann has said he is encouraged by the response to a major push to get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

The 'Big Jab Weekend' has seen walk-in vaccination centres opening again for first doses for all adults, amid concerns over the high number of Covid cases in the region.

Queues were reported outside vaccination centres on both Saturday and Sunday.

Mr Swann said: “The first day has been very encouraging. It has been great to see so many young people coming forward to get protected from Covid-19.

“To anyone still holding back, my message is simple – don’t be left behind. Please head to one of our mass vaccination clinics or mobile pop-up clinics today.

“Vaccination protects you and the people around you and it opens doors to normality.”

Coronavirus – Fri Aug 20, 2021
The SSE Arena in Belfast is one of the mass vaccination centres taking part in the Big Jab Weekend (Rebecca Black/PA)

This is on top of ongoing vaccinations at walk-in pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland, and by appointment at participating community pharmacies.

The Big Jab Weekend will be the last chance for anyone aged 18 and over to get their first jab at a mass vaccination centre.

Northern Ireland has the UK’s lowest vaccination rate, with around 14 per cent of the adult population still without a first dose.

