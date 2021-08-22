Kinsale house once owned by singer Tori Amos on the market for €2.9m

A riverside property in Co Cork once owned by American singer-songwriter Tori Amos — and where she recorded her album Boys for Pele — is on the market for €2.95 million.

Amos bought the slate-fronted 1816 house in the mid-1990s. She has said she came to Ireland in search of a religious energy — and the spirit of her father, who was Scots Irish. She used the house as a recording studio and its cavernous vaults as a theatre and party venue where bonfires were lit under an open-air grid.

In the early 20th century the house was owned by Dr George Vickery, Kinsale’s dispensary doctor, who practised until his retirement, in 1920. This was a turbulent time in Irish history with strong republican insurgency against British rule and Cork one of the most rebellious counties.

At one point, rebels arrived at Ballywilliam late one night and informed Vickery that they needed to occupy the property. He responded that he knew every one of them, that he had brought many of them into the world, and that they could go away now and stop bothering him. They complied.

After further renovations since it was owned by Amos, Ballywilliam House is again for sale, listed by Bowe Property on MyHome.ie.

Located just 6km from Kinsale, the house’s river access means the town is just a quick three-minute boat ride away depending on tides.

Outside, in addition to the river views, the house is surrounded by a mature garden with a tree-lined private avenues on approximately 2.4 acres of parkland.

Walled gardens to the rear of the property and an ornate limestone bridge make it as appealing outside as it is within, and two heated gazebos offer room for entertaining outdoors.

One gazebo is located in the courtyard to the rear of the house, while the second sweeps down to the Brandon with views of the river and the surrounding countryside.

The property features eight bedrooms, four ensuite (two with freestanding tubs), and two bathrooms, a sizeable drawing room, separate dining room, and a bespoke kitchen.

The 24-panel sash windows throughout the home, complete with shutters, give a stylish nod to the past, in addition to ornate radiators. Further original features of the property include an oculus window looking out to the courtyard and an original cantilever staircase.