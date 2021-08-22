Man arrested as gardaí seize €63,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford

Gardaí have arrested one man and seized €63,000 worth of cannabis in Waterford City.

Officers carried out a search of a residential property on the Old Tramore Road, Waterford shortly after 6.30pm yesterday evening.

During the search, a large quantity of suspected cannabis, pending analysis, was seized, along with other drug paraphernalia.

A man in his 30s was arrested in relation to the seizure and was detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Waterford Garda station.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Waterford District Court on September 7th.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Tara, which targets street-level drug dealing across Ireland.