Man accused of torching two cars in Dublin arson attack

Tom Tuite

An alleged arsonist accused of burning out two cars and causing fire damage to a house in a south Dublin residential area has been refused bail.

Fintan O’Reilly, 29, of Bride Road, Dublin 8, was arrested on Friday by gardaí investigating an arson attack at Limekiln Avenue, a cul-de-sac in Harold’s Cross, just after midnight on August 7th last.

He appeared before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

Judge Power heard Mr O’Reilly “made no reply” when charged with three counts of arson.

Objecting to bail, Detective Sergeant Brendan O’Halloran said it was alleged a person on a racer bicycle went to the area and set fire to two Volkswagen cars which were destroyed.

Fire damage was also caused to a house in the cul-de-sac. Front windows shattered from the heat and guttering and drainpipes were damaged, the court heard.

Fire brigade

A Dublin Fire Brigade unit put out the blaze.

CCTV evidence from the area has been gathered as well as items of clothing as a result of a search under warrant, Detective Sergeant O’Halloran said.

Questioned by defence counsel Garrett Casey, he agreed this case is likely to proceed on indictment in a higher court. It was accepted that a refusal of bail could result in Mr O’Reilly, who has the presumption of innocence, spending up to two years in custody on remand pending trial.

Detective Sergeant O’Halloran also agreed with counsel that when questioned Mr O’Reilly made no admissions and that he did not identify himself in the CCTV footage.

Video evidence

During his interview at Crumlin station, Mr O’Reilly pointed out to gardaí that some of the video evidence was filmed in black and white, and from a distance, the court heard.

Refusing bail, Judge Power remarked that it was a very serious matter, and it was likely the DPP would direct trial on indictment.

Mr O’Reilly was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week. Legal aid was granted after the judge noted the accused was unemployed.