Rise in Covid cases causing significant concern, Dr Holohan warns

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

The spike in Covid cases in Ireland is causing “significant concern”, the chief medical officer has warned.

Dr Tony Holohan said the number of newly confirmed cases in hospital in the last 24 hours had reached a level not seen since mid-February.

It comes as the Department of Health reported an additional 2,125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

On Saturday, there were 259 patients in hospital with the disease, up by eight on the previous day. The number in intensive care rose by two to 54.

Dr Holohan tweeted: “The number of newly confirmed Covid-19 cases in hospital in the last 24 hours has reached a level not seen since mid-February.

“This upward trend in serious infection is of significant concern, increasing the pressure on frontline healthcare services and non-COVID care.”

He added: “The Covid-19 vaccination programme is vital to our collective effort to minimise the transmission of this virus in families, in workplaces and communities.

“I would urge those who are unvaccinated to come forward for vaccination as soon as possible and to take all recommended doses to limit your risk of severe infection.

“It is critical for everyone to stay safe by following the public health advice as part of their daily routine.

“To protect yourself, consider each activity for its level of risk to your health, regularly wash hands, wear a mask when appropriate & look out for each other by keeping a 2m distance, avoid crowds, manage your social contacts & choose outdoors where possible for meeting others.”

HSE CEO Paul Reid urged people not to dismiss public health advice (Niall Carson/PA)

Meanwhile, the head of the Health Service Executive said people who decide not to get vaccinated against Covid-19 are putting themselves and others at higher risk.

Paul Reid urged people not to dismiss public health advice and said it is “never too late” to get vaccinated.

His warning comes as further walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics opened across Ireland this weekend.

Mr Reid tweeted: “You may decide to ignore strong advice today from many of the top medics in the country. But please don’t dismiss it.

“If, as an adult, you decide not to be vaccinated, you do put yourself and others at much higher risk.

“We won’t leave anyone behind & it’s never too late.”