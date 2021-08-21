Man arrested after assaulting shop owner with glass bottle in attempted robbery

James Cox

A man was arrested after assaulting a shop owner with a glass bottle during an attempted robbery in Limerick city on Friday.

Gardaí in Roxboro Road were alerted to an incident of robbery that occurred at a business premises on St Nessan's Road, Limerick at approximately 5pm yesterday evening.

A man (mid 20s) entered the premises and armed himself with a glass bottle from the shelf.

He subsequently attempted to take money from the till and hit the owner of the shop over the head with bottle and injured his face. He was arrested by gardaí upon their arrival.

The injured party received treatment by ambulance staff at the scene.

The male was arrested and conveyed to Roxboro Road Garda station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and has since been charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Ennis District Court this evening at 6pm.

Investigations are ongoing.