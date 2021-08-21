Man killed in Limerick crash hours before his wedding

David Raleigh

A man has been killed in a road crash, just hours before he was due to celebrate his wedding nuptials.

The deceased, who was named locally as Myles “Miley” Harty (20), from Askeaton, Co Limerick, died instantly when the car he was a front seat passenger in left the road and hit a pole, at around 1am, at Cragmore, on the Askeaton to Rathkeale Road.

A teenager, who gardai believe was driving the car, was arrested by gardaí at the scene, on suspicion of committing an offence under the Road Traffic Act.

A third man, who was a rear seat passenger in the car — a silver coloured Skoda hatchback — was taken by ambulance from the scene to University Hospital Limerick with what gardaí said were “non life-threatening” injuries.

Mr Harty was due to get married at St Munchin’s Church in Limerick City this Saturday afternoon.

His heartbroken fiancée was being comforted by family and friends. The wider Traveller community, of which Mr Harty was a member of, has been plunged into deep sadness, and his wide circle of friends and relations were trying to come to terms with his sudden death.

Fr Seán Ó’Longaigh, Askeaton Parish Priest, said Mr Harty was well-known in his rural west Limerick community.

'In shock'

Fr Ó’Longaigh said the town was “in shock”.

“It’s very sad for the families, they are now switching from a wedding to a funeral. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, naturally.

“Myles was a young person who grew up locally, he went to the local school, he’d have an awful lot of relations around Askeaton. He was due to get married in Limerick today, yes, the family must be in bits.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatal single vehicle collision and have appealed for witnesses and any dash cam footage from other vehicles that were travelling along the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale route around the time of the collision.

A spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision which occurred on the R518 Askeaton to Rathkeale Road, Co. Limerick at approximately 1:00am on the 21st August 2021. A male passenger (20s) in the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and has been removed to University Hospital Limerick for post mortem, another male passenger (20s) was taken to UHL to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

“The driver of the vehicle (late teens) was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.”

Appealing for witnesses the spokesman said: “Gardaí are also appealing to any road users who were travelling on the R518 at Cragmore Askeaton at the time and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this footage available to Gardaí.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.