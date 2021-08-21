Weekend trains booked out ahead of All-Ireland final

All Sunday trains from Cork and Limerick to Dublin are sold out, along with most on Saturday, ahead of this weekend’s All-Ireland Senior Hurling Final.

Irish Rail said the sold-out trains are due to GAA fans travelling to the capital for tomorrow’s final in Croke Park.

40,000 people, the largest crowd at an event since before the Covid-19 pandemic, will attend the stadium on Sunday as Cork and Limerick battle to be crowned champions.

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny said there is limited capacity left on today's trains amid the large numbers travelling and public health restrictions.

“Under public health measures we still have a 75 per cent on-board capacity available for use... obviously that does limit the number of people that we can cater for,” he told Newstalk radio.

“On that basis, all Sunday trains are sold out and most Saturday trains are sold out from Cork and Limerick.

“Basically every train from 10.25 through to 15.25 out of Cork is sold out, so certainly in early Saturday and late Saturday there is some availability but it is very, very limited,” he added.

“If people do want to travel on those trains they should book them in advance.”