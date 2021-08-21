New millionaires in Dublin and Waterford after Friday night draw

There are brand-new millionaires in both Dublin and Waterford this morning after two EuroMillions players each won €1 million last night.

There were two ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning raffle codes in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, both worth €1,005,000.

The winning codes are I-LLV-87429 and I-LLV-10793.

The player from Dublin purchased their winning tickets online, while the National Lottery expects to announce the location of the winning store in Waterford on Sunday morning.

We are asking players specifically in Dublin and Waterford to check their tickets very carefully

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “We are asking players specifically in Dublin and Waterford to check their tickets very carefully, being sure to check their numbers and raffle codes.

“Our online players should check their National Lottery accounts this morning to see if they have a notification to inform them of their million euro prize.

“If you are the lucky ticketholder from Waterford, we ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and we will make arrangements for you to collect your prize.

“As with any prize win over €1 million, it is important that we inform the winning retailer and of course to give the winning ticketholder the time and space they need to let this amazing win to sink in.”

€11.5 million jackpot

Friday night’s EuroMillions draw was the fourth and final draw in the National Lottery’s EuroMillions special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ event, which guaranteed to make five new millionaires in Ireland over two weeks.

The five winning tickets worth €1,005,000 were won by players in Dublin 2, Louth, Waterford and Wicklow.

Meanwhile, tonight’s Lotto draw is heading for an estimated €11.5 million. The current jackpot has been rolling since June 9th and the next winner will become the 6th Lotto jackpot winner of 2021.

The National Lottery has advised players to play their tickets early to avoid unnecessary queues in store ahead of the 7.45pm cut off time.