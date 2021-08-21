Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 10:48

Funeral of homeless campaigner Cllr Anthony Flynn to take place Tuesday

His private funeral will be held in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sean McDermott Street
Homeless campaigner and Dublin City Councillor Anthony Flynn will be laid to rest in Dublin next week.

His private funeral will be held in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes on Sean McDermott Street at 10.30am on Tuesday.

Following the mass, the cortège will follow a route past the office of Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH), which Mr Flynn co-founded, and neighbours and friends will be able to line the route in a socially distanced way.

His burial will then take place in Dardistown Cemetery.

A post on RIP.ie says Mr Flynn will be “deeply missed” by his “heartbroken” mother, siblings, other family members, friends and colleagues.

Mr Flynn died on Wednesday in tragic circumstances.

He had been suspended from his role at ICHH earlier this month following allegations of sexual misconduct.

