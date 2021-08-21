Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 09:03

Gardaí release men arrested after discovery of woman’s body in Mayo

The two men have been released without charge
Gardaí release men arrested after discovery of woman’s body in Mayo

Gardaí have released two men arrested in connection with the discovery of a woman’s body in Mayo at the end of July.

The men, aged in their 50s and 30s, were arrested as part of the investigation into the discovery of the woman’s body at an apartment on Castlebar Street, Westport, Co Mayo on July 31st.

The two men have been released without charge and gardaí said a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A post-mortem on the body of the woman, aged in her early 40s, has been completed, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement said.

