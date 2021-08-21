Sat, 21 Aug, 2021 - 08:50

Stormy Saturday to be followed by 'above normal temperatures' next week

Met Éireann said next week will see mainly dry days with sunshine and 'above normal temperatures'
Stormy weather conditions on Saturday will be followed by an “improved” and “warmer” picture by the end of the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

A status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning takes effect at 12pm today for 15 counties, including all of Leinster, Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan.

“Scattered heavy showers with localised thundery downpours will give a risk of spot flooding,” the forecaster said, with the alert to remain in place until 8pm this evening.

A yellow thunderstorm warning also takes effect at the same time across Northern Ireland, with the UK Met Office warning "heavy showers and thunderstorms may cause some transport disruption and perhaps flooding".

'Above normal temperatures'

After a stormy Saturday, Met Éireann said the weather will settle, with next week to see mainly dry days with sunshine and “above normal temperatures”.

Saturday will begin mostly cloudy and misty, with maximum temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Scattered showers from the west will later turn heavy, bringing a risk of thundery downpours and localised flooding in parts of Leinster and east Munster.

Sunday will bring a turn towards drier weather, with some bright or sunny spells developing, mainly in the east and northeast. Overall it will be “rather cloudy”, with patchy drizzle mainly in parts of Munster and along the west coast, and similar temperatures to Saturday.

By Monday, the weather will be “quite warm,” Met Éireann said, with dry sunny spells bringing maximum temperatures of 20 to 23 degrees generally.

Tuesday will again be dry with good sunshine and mostly light breezes, and maximum temperatures of 20 to 24 degrees.

Wednesday to Friday will bring little change, continuing dry, with sunny intervals and daytime temperatures still "a little" above normal, with maximum values of 20 to 23 or 24 degrees.

Met Éireann said there is uncertainty in the outlook for next weekend, but early indications suggest that the weather will be mainly dry, with temperatures still around normal or higher.

