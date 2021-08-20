Fri, 20 Aug, 2021 - 18:00

Covid: 2,098 new cases confirmed as North records highest daily increase to date

The North confirmed 2,397 new cases of the virus on Friday, the largest daily figure recorded there since the pandemic began.
The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has confirmed 2,098 additional cases of Covid-19 in the State.

As of 8am on Friday, there are 251 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, 52 of whom are in intensive care.

The figures in the Republic are mirrored in the North, where the largest daily increase in cases has been confirmed today.

Nine additional deaths were reported in the North on Friday, and 2,397 new cases.

In a statement from Nphet on Friday evening, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan noted the State recorded in excess of 2,000 cases for the second time this week.

"We haven’t seen this number of cases since late January 2021. This is a concerning indication of the level of Covid-19 circulating in our communities," he said.

"We must all remain vigilant to the risk of contracting Covid-19. To protect everyone and to safeguard the progress we have made, please follow the public health advice to limit transmission of Covid-19," he added, while also urging those not yet vaccinated to come forward to receive the jab.

The North's Health Minister Robin Swann also raised concerns regarding current transmission levels, stating the Delta variant is now taking its toll.

Mr Swan also echoed Dr Holohan in saying it is vital that as many people as possible are vaccinated.

