All-Ireland hurling final: 40,000 fans to descend on Dublin

Forty thousand hurling fans will descend on the capital this weekend for one of the biggest days in the GAA sporting calendar.

Champions Limerick are looking to secure a second Liam McCarthy, but neighbours Cork stand in their way.

Anyone lucky enough to have got a ticket for the match will be among the largest crowd at an event since before the pandemic.

It's six years since one county has managed to win the All Ireland Hurling Championship two seasons on the bounce.

But these people in Limerick are absolutely sure it'll happen again on Sunday.

One fan told Newstalk: “Definitely Limerick, 100 per cent, Cork have no chance.” Another added: “Limerick, all the way.”

Unsurprisingly though, Cork fans are confident the Liam McCarthy cup will be theirs for the first time since 2005.

“The Cork tide is rising definitely,” one supporter told Newstalk. “If they win, there'll be ructions in Cork.”

Irish Rail spokesman Barry Kenny says anyone who turns up to a train station on Sunday morning looking for a ticket will not get one.

“They are all sold out, and we have hourly services from Cork and connecting services from Limerick on Saturday and half of those trains are sold out.”