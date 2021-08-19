Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 21:59

Two women seriously injured in Longford road crash

The crash occurred on the R198 at Cahanagh in Co Longford.
Gardaí are appealing for information following a collision in Co Longford on Thursday in which two women were seriously injured.

The three-vehicle crash took place shortly before 3pm on the R198 at Cahanagh, Drumlish Road.

A woman in her late 50s, who was driving one of the vehicles, was taken to Tullamore Hospital by ambulance in a serious condition.

A second woman, aged in her early 50s, who was driving one of the other vehicles was airlifted to Tallaght Hospital. Her condition was also described as serious.

The third driver, a woman in her early 30s, and two female passengers from the same car received medical attention at the scene.

The road was closed to allow for a forensic examination to be carried out, but has since been reopened.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or was driving in the vicinity between 2.30pm-3pm, to contact Longford Garda station at 043-335 0570, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

