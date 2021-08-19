Prohibition notice imposed at Claremont Beach in Dublin

Fingal County Council has put a prohibition notice in place at a popular beach in Dublin.

The notice was imposed on Thursday evening at Claremont Beach, replacing an advisory notice that had previously been put in place.

Water sampling conducted at the beach found the water had unacceptable levels of bacteria present and bathing is now not permitted as a result.

The advisory notice at Claremont beach is being replaced by a prohibition notice, the advisory notice remains at Malahide beach. Malahide beach and Claremont beach met the standard for “poor” water quality in latest results - all other beaches met “excellent” water quality. pic.twitter.com/a8hW3NqAQf — Fingal County Council (@Fingalcoco) August 19, 2021

"Water quality deteriorated due to suspected impacts from animals and birds and contamination of urban surface waters discharging into bathing areas," the council shared as the likely cause in a notice posted on Twitter.

'Poor' water quality results were also returned at Malahide Beach where an advisory notice remains in place.

The HSE has been consulted and new samples have been taken, with results due on Saturday.

The council expects the prohibition notice will remain in place for 48 hours.

More information on bathing water quality can be found at beaches.ie.