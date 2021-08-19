Government looking to ease further restrictions in September

Digital Desk Staff

The Government is hopeful of easing restrictions later in September after it publishes a roadmap for further reopening on August 31st.

As The Irish Times reports, with schools and universities set to reopen early in September, coalition sources said they were hopeful of removing further restrictions later in the month, but which restrictions are being considered for removal is not yet clear.

A meeting of the Cabinet subcommittee on Covid-19 took place on Thursday afternoon.

Coalition leaders met with public health teams to receive an update on the latest coronavirus situation as the Government prepares to move ahead with reopening schools and universities in the early part of next month.

The roadmap, which will examine how to deal with the next stage of the pandemic and through the winter, will be published following a series of meetings leading up to August 31st.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will meet next Wednesday before another subcommittee meeting on Friday of next week.

Government sources said the Coalition will likely look at further easing of restrictions later in September.

The subcommittee discussed the fact that Covid numbers are higher at the moment, with the reopening of indoor hospitality and other relaxations likely to be playing a role. The committee discussed how sectors can utilise antigen testing.

A new winter plan for the health service was also discussed, while the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is set to continue its work on vaccine boosters over the coming weeks, as numbers at the vaccination centres begin to trail off from the middle of next month due to high numbers already vaccinated.