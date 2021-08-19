LGFA confirms Croke Park triple-header for All-Ireland finals

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) has confirmed the date and times for the TG4 All-Ireland finals.

The Junior, Intermediate and Senior finals will all be staged in Croke Park on Sunday, September 5th.

The Junior game will have the early start, with throw-in at 11.45am. The finalists are yet to be decided, as Limerick face Wicklow in the first semi-final on Saturday, August 21st, followed by Antrim v Carlow on August 22nd.

Westmeath and Wexford will be vying for a spot in the Senior ranks for 2022 in the Intermediate final, which gets underway at 1.45pm.

In the last game of the day, reigning champions Dublin, looking for their fifth successive title, meet newly promoted Meath in the Senior final, which throws-in at 4.15pm.

All the games will be televised live on TG4.