Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 15:18

Emirates announce resumption of daily Dublin-Dubai service

The route will begin again on October 5th.
Emirates have announced their Dublin to Dubai daily service will resume later this year due to "a spike in overseas travel demand from Ireland".

From October 5th, the daily route will resume and schedules have been optimised to allow for more connections to African and Asian destinations.

Emirates country manager for Ireland, Enda Corneille said they are seeing "significant growth in demand both into and out of Dublin" since travel restrictions eased, adding Dubai is proving "particularly popular".

Mr Corneille said they are also hopeful their double daily service from Dublin will resume over the coming months.

The current rules for international travel and quarantine, including country specific requirements, can be found on the Government website.

