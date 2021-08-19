Thu, 19 Aug, 2021 - 14:40

Two men killed in Meath three-vehicle collision

The collision took place on Thursday morning.
Two men have been killed following a road traffic collision in Co Meath involving three vehicles on Thursday morning.

The crash took place on the R152 at Keenogue, Duleek shortly after 6.30am.

Emergency services attended the scene where a man (40s), who was the driver and only occupant of a van involved in the incident, was pronounced dead.

A second man (30s), who was the driver and sole occupant of a second vehicle, was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he later died.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed while a technical examiner takes place, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, or was driving in the area between 6.20am-6.50am, is asked to contact Gardaí at Ashbourne Garda station on 01-801 0600, the Garda confidential line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

