Irish pet retailer creates 20 jobs in Roscommon and Mayo

James Cox

Irish-owned pet retailer Petmania is creating 20 new jobs in the Northwest.

The new recruitment drive comes as the Irish-owned pet store announces today, that two new stores will open later in 2021 located at Centre Point Retail Park in Roscommon Town and Westpoint Shopping Centre in Westport.

The news today follows Petmania Sligo, whose doors opened in June, the latest pet super-store and grooming studio in the Petmania chain.

The expansion in the Northwest is part of a major three-year expansion program that saw the pet retailer launch an online store and upgrade three of its retail outlets in 2020.

The expansion of Ireland’s largest pet retail stores means at least 20 new positions will be created across the Northwest, bringing the total number employed by the company to more than 200 people.

Petmania is currently recruiting for a number of positions and applications have opened for store managers, assistant managers and experienced dog-groomers.

Several sales and pet care advisor roles will be announced in the coming weeks.

Full details for these roles as well as positions in Petmania’s new Northwest stores and how to apply for them will be available on www.petmania.ie.

Emily Miller, marketing manager of Petmania, said: “We are so excited to be expanding our stores to Roscommon and Mayo. Our first north-western store in Sligo is doing brilliantly, and we are very much looking forward to expanding our Petmania family across Ireland. We share our customers’ passion for pets and are here to help all pet-parents keep their animals safe and well with excellent advice, the best of nutritional supplies and pet-care accessories.”

The new Petmania stores will be open seven days a week and features “state-of-the-art dog-grooming studios, weight check facilities, specialist pet food and nutritional supplies plus accessories, bedding, safety equipment and much more”.