Revenue seize drugs worth €276,000 at Dublin Airport

Digital Desk Staff

Drugs worth €276,000 have been seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers seized 4.6 kilos of methamphetamine concealed in a package on Monday which had come from Malaysia and was destined for an address in Dublin.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed within false panels in the lids and bases of six boxes within a cargo package, described as containing clothes.

In a separate seizure last Friday, over 4,000 litres of prosecco and 320 litres of wine have been seized at Rosslare Europort.

The haul worth €89,000 was discovered on a truck which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

Investigations into both seizures are continuing.