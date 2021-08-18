Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 17:47

Revenue seize drugs worth €276,000 at Dublin Airport

Revenue officers seized 4.6 kilos of methamphetamine concealed in a package on Monday which had come from Malaysia and was destined for an address in Dublin.
Revenue seize drugs worth €276,000 at Dublin Airport

Digital Desk Staff

Drugs worth €276,000 have been seized at Dublin Airport.

Revenue officers seized 4.6 kilos of methamphetamine concealed in a package on Monday which had come from Malaysia and was destined for an address in Dublin.

The illegal drugs were discovered concealed within false panels in the lids and bases of six boxes within a cargo package, described as containing clothes.

In a separate seizure last Friday, over 4,000 litres of prosecco and 320 litres of wine have been seized at Rosslare Europort.

The haul worth €89,000 was discovered on a truck which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg in France.

Investigations into both seizures are continuing.

More in this section

'Concerning' increase in Covid cases noted in nursing homes 'Concerning' increase in Covid cases noted in nursing homes
Sleep deprivation of surgeons in Ireland diminishing performance, study says Sleep deprivation of surgeons in Ireland diminishing performance, study says
Investigation launched after Garda vehicles targeted in Louth arson attack Investigation launched after Garda vehicles targeted in Louth arson attack
Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more