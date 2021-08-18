10-year-old girl in hospital after collision with car in Antrim

By Rebecca Black, PA

A 10-year-old girl is being treated in hospital following a road crash in Antrim, Northern Ireland.

The girl was involved in a collision with a car in the Carnmoney Road area of Glengormley, Co Antrim, on Monday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said she was taken to hospital where she is receiving treatment for her injuries.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam footage that could help with inquiries to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 1384 of 17/08/21,” they said.

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form at psni.police.uk/makeareport/.