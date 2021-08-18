Wed, 18 Aug, 2021 - 12:07

Woman (40s) dead and man (70s) in serious condition after Wexford collision

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision involving two cars on the R772 at Scarawalsh
Woman (40s) dead and man (70s) in serious condition after Wexford collision

A woman in her 40s has died and a man in his 70s is in serious condition following a road collision in Co Wexford.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the fatal collision involving two cars on the R772 at Scarawalsh, Co Wexford. The incident occurred at approximately 7.50am this morning.

The woman in her 40s, the driver of one car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second car, the man in his 70s, was taken to Wexford General Hospital where his condition is described as serious. There were no other injuries reported.

The road is currently closed to allow Garda Forensic Collision Investigators to examine the scene, and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda station on 053 923 3534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

More in this section

'Concerning' increase in Covid cases noted in nursing homes 'Concerning' increase in Covid cases noted in nursing homes
New Bosch centre to bring 30 jobs to Limerick New Bosch centre to bring 30 jobs to Limerick
Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision Man arrested in connection with Dublin road collision
Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

Cost of living in Dublin for students almost €14,000 for academic year, says university

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more